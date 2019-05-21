Daymon Roberts, 84, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

His wife, Mary Roberts, preceded him in death in 2007.

He was born July 6, 1934 in Kentucky, son of the late Mid Roberts and Flossie Hayes Roberts.

Mr. Roberts retired from the General Motors Company. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Moraine Fire Department as well as a school bus driver for West Carrollton City Schools.

Mr. Roberts is survived by a daughter, Rhonda R. Bowles of Wilmington; two grandsons, Daymon Ryen Bowles and Brandon M. (Chelsea) Allen; and three great-grandchildren, Alizabith Bowles, Bryceson Bowles, and Colton Allen.

In addition to his wife and parents, a daughter, Fonda R. Allen, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon Friday, May 24 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, followed by a funeral service at noon Friday, May 24.

Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.