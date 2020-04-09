Dean William Kenney passed away at the age of 81 on April 8, 2020, after a brief illness at his residence on New Burlington Road, Wilmington.

Dean was born on October 11, 1938, in Clinton County, the son of the late John W. Kenney and the Late Velma (Davis) Kenney. He was a lifelong resident of Clinton County and a part-time resident of North Port, Florida.

Dean was a devoted husband to his wife, Carole Lee (Marshall) Kenney, for 61 years. He was also a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his favorite pastime was spending time with his family.

Dean loved sports, especially the Cincinnati Bearcats where a grandson played football, Bloom Carroll HS football, where another grandson coaches, and the Kansas City Royals, where his son is the head medical trainer.

Dean loved being outdoors, tending to his cattle on the family farm, and socializing with his large circle of friends and neighbors. Sharing his stories and jokes with his family and friends was something he never tired of. Dean never knew a stranger and gained new friends wherever he traveled.

In addition to farming, Dean worked for several years at Dayton Power and Light in Fairborn, Ohio and retired from Airborne Express in Wilmington in 2002. Dean was a hard worker, who had the uncanny ability to make work fun. His resourcefulness made him a "jack of all trades".

In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by his four loving children, Laura (Karl) Baessler, Sheila (Doug) Frey, Karla (Scott) Bartholomew, and Nick (Patty) Kenney. Dean was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Joshua Baessler, Miranda (Jay Jackson) McCollister, Megan Baessler, Drew (Stephanie) Frey, Shelby (Lance) Koetter, Wade (Diana) Bartholomew, Brooke (Jason) Jenkins, Raegan (Nick) Bush, Ashton Bartholomew, Paige Kenney, Colin Kenney, Nathan Kenney, and Madison Kenney.

Other survivors include his 12 precious great grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Parker of Grand Island, Florida; and his sister-in-law, Susanne Kenney of Sabina; and many adored nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by a son, Jon Jay Kenney; a granddaughter, Ashley Marie Bartholomew; his two brothers, Marvin and Glenn Kenney; and his sister, Marilyn George.

Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 13 in the New Burlington Cemetery with Pastor Tom Stephenson officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions in Dean's memory may be directed to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, where Dean was a member, or to Community Care Hospice.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

For more information and to sign the online registry of condolences, visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.