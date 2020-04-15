Debbie Dearth

Debbie S. Harris Brannon Williams Dearth went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her mother Luella Jean Moore; and son, Stacy Wayne Brannon.

Debbie had worked at Irwin Auger Bit, American Tool and finished her career at R+L Carriers as a Rate Clerk.

She is survived by her step daughter Selena Briggs of Florence, Kentucky; special friends Lavonne Champion and Bobbie Hull; along with many beloved friends and her animals.

A graveside service will be held once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted; notification will be announced through the News Journal.
Published in News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
