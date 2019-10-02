Debbra A. "Debbie" Tincher was born November 19, 1963 to W.A. and Gertrude (nee Curnutt) Miracle and passed away September 30, 2019 at the age of 55.

Debbie enjoyed photography, going to church and watching WWE.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, James Tincher; children, Josh Uhrig and Danny Tincher; grandchildren, Kara Tincher and James Earl Tincher; a brother, William A. Miracle; a sister, Mary Jo Miracle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Mae Losey.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 7 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fayetteville.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Arthritis Foudation, 7124 Miami Ave. #A, Cincinnati, OH 45243 or SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223.

