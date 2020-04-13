Deborah Gay Dixon, 67, of Clarksville, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020.

Born on October 23, 1952 in Salyersville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Forrest Aaron Oney and Biddie Maxine (nee Caudill) Oney.

She was the beloved wife of Mike Dixon; loving mother of Darrell Dixon; proud grandmother of Lela Dixon; and dear sister of Beneda Clark, Ladonna Bowman, and Garry Oney.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father.

Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time. Please know that public services will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com