Deborah Gates Ford, 64, of Wilmington, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1954 in Manchester, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late William and Jane Whitaker Ford. Deborah was a very spiritual person who loved nature. Sailing, nature walks, and swimming were among her many interests. She had a passion for reading and had an extensive library.

Deborah was a 1981 graduate of Wilmington College, and she later became an Adjunct Professor of Black and White Photography at Wilmington College.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Gilfillan, O.D.; two sisters, Sherry (Don) Levesque of Fairfield, Iowa, and Nancy Huckins of Louden, New Hampshire; a nephew, Jeremy Huckins of New Hampshire; and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Herb Huckins.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Visitation will be held from 1 until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations are directed to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

