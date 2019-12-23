Delores Saurine Macke, 97, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday morning, December 22, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at home.

She was born September 29, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Samuel R. and Norma Louise (Schroder) Saurine.

On October 25, 1941, she married Arthur Romer Macke Sr, who also preceded her in death in November of 1990.

She was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Wilmington, aandnd the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her sons, Arthur R. (Kathy) Macke, Jr. of Port William, and Robert L. Macke of Wilmington; daughter- Alberta (Russ) Grimes of Wilmington; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; & 19 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her son, Richard L. Macke; grandsons, Christopher "Nick" Macke and Mark Macke; and sisters, Geraldine Garwick, Lucille Jeffers, and Alberta Lyons.

Prayers will be said at 10:10 a.m. Friday, December 27 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St.with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the Troutwein Cemetery, Lynchburg.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington.

Contributions in Delores' memory may be made to the Community Care Hospice, PO Box 123, Wilmington, OH 45177.

