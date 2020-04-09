Delpherine Harris, 86, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Her husband, Willard J. Harris, preceded her in death August 23, 2003.

She was born May 26, 1933 in Valentine, Nebraska, daughter of the late Harold and Alice Deacon Fay. Mrs. Harris retired from Laurel Oaks, where she worked as a cook.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth Harris of Wilmington; two sisters, Pauline (Thomas) Lorenzetti of Bristol, Connecticut and Gaylene (Cortez) Hamilton of Wilmington; a brother, Wilbur Fay of Crookston, Nebraska; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Randall J. Harris, a daughter, Raedine Hartman, two brothers, and two sisters are preceded in death.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery. A public celebration of Delpherine's life will be scheduled later.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.