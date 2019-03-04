Dennis Wayne Cochran of Blanchester passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 72.

Born on December 12, 1946 in Mariemont, Ohio, he was the son of Raymond E. and Betty J. (nee Wolfrum) Cochran.

Dennis was an educator for 30 years and retired from Oak Hills Schools. He was a member of the Ohio Education Association and the National Education Association. ]

In retirement, he loved spending time at the Blanchester Senior Citizens visiting with his friends.

He is survived by his step-son, Robert (Emily) Perry; and grandchildren, Derinda "Nikki" Fetters, Hannah Fetters, and Evan Perry.

Along with his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Judi E. (nee Fisher) Cochran; step-daughter, Tina Perry; and a brother, James R. Cochran.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home.

Interment will follow funeral services at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Blanchester Senior Citizens, 707 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, OH 45107. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com