Derek Dru Quigley, 60, of Wilmington, a third-generation farmer and loving family man, unexpectedly passed away at home on May 9, 2020. Derek was born November 26, 1959 to predeceased parents Burdette and Helen Quigley. He married his beautiful, strong-willed bride Deborah on December 29, 1978, who came from a family of determined farmers (Doak) and shared the love of the farm. Derek and Deborah had 41 beautiful years together. Derek is survived by his bride and their children, Wesley (Carrie) Quigley, Dru (Amanda) Quigley, and Austin Quigley. Derek (Peepaw) was also joyous of his first grandchild, granddaughter McKinley, who was his "baby doll." He was so loved by his grand dogs Boomer, Lucie, and grand kitty Luna, who all looked forward to the occasional "snack" from Pawpaw. Also surviving are siblings Randy (Joy) Quigley and Sharon (Tom) Mallison. Derek carried a unique competitive trait in all he did, which caused many interesting and colorful game nights with friends and family. Above that, though, he loved unconditionally. He was a kind and accepting person to all souls. If you had the privilege to have known him, you'd agree. He loved working to raise and show Yorks and Durocs at local and state fairs. He also enjoyed playing cards/games, watching the grand"kids" or just hanging out at home watching any and all sporting events, particularly watching the Reds play. No matter what, most importantly, he loved his family and would do anything for them. Family was everything to him. Derek was an amazing hardworking family man and, because of that, if you were on his "crap" list, he never forgot … and you are still on it (haha)! Due to the current health situation, the family has decided to keep services private. The family appreciates all the support and condolences, near and far, during this time. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information and to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
