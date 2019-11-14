Dewey Hollingsworth, 82, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at -Blue Ash.

He was born May 10, 1937 in Cincinnati, son of the late Clarence Edward Hollingsworth and Carrie Beryl Brewer Hollingsworth.

A U. S. Navy veteran, Dewey owned and operated the A-1 Body Shop and Hollingsworth Auto Body Repair Shop in Wilmington for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Mill Hollingsworth; son, Rick (Debbie) Hollingsworth; daughter, Kim (Mac) Blankenbeckler; son, Philip (Linda) Hollingsworth; five grandchildren, Wil, Beau, Candy, Caleb and Lauren; 10 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ed (Dolores) Hollingsworth, Ronnie (Barb) Hollingsworth, Clarence Jr. (Betty) Hollingsworth and Carl (Jennie) Hollingsworth; and his sister, Sandy (Denny) Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Burge.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Walley officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday, prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.