Dewey Hollingsworth

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dewey Hollingsworth.
Service Information
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH
45177
(937)-382-2146
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dewey Hollingsworth, 82, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at -Blue Ash.

He was born May 10, 1937 in Cincinnati, son of the late Clarence Edward Hollingsworth and Carrie Beryl Brewer Hollingsworth.

A U. S. Navy veteran, Dewey owned and operated the A-1 Body Shop and Hollingsworth Auto Body Repair Shop in Wilmington for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Mill Hollingsworth; son, Rick (Debbie) Hollingsworth; daughter, Kim (Mac) Blankenbeckler; son, Philip (Linda) Hollingsworth; five grandchildren, Wil, Beau, Candy, Caleb and Lauren; 10 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ed (Dolores) Hollingsworth, Ronnie (Barb) Hollingsworth, Clarence Jr. (Betty) Hollingsworth and Carl (Jennie) Hollingsworth; and his sister, Sandy (Denny) Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Burge.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Walley officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday, prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.