Dewey L. Goldsmith, 89, of New Vienna, died peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

His wife, Grace Elaine Goldsmith, preceded him in death August 24, 2015. He was born March 6, 1930 in Bellaire, Ohio, son of the late Carl and Mary Combs Goldsmith.

Mr. Goldsmith served in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired from government service in 1995 and then managed Emerald Pines in New Vienna from 1995 to 2013.

He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children, Debra Goldsmith of New Vienna, Cindy (Steve) Rose of Wilmington, Eric (Lori) Goldsmith of Winchester, Rob (Monica) Goldsmith of New Vienna, and Stephen (Meredith) Goldsmith of New Madison; two brothers and three sisters-in-law; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, a grandson, Tim Rose, one sister, and several brothers are preceded in death.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 2 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. The family will receive friends at St. Columbkille on Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Burial will be in New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dewey's memory may be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste 800, Arlington, VA 22209 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.