Dianna Lynn Briggs, 70, of Sabina, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Born in Fayette County on May 9, 1948, she was the the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Whaley Shoemaker.

Dianna was a graduate of Washington High School. She was a devoted wife and homemaker. She enjoyed playing Tetris, working crossword puzzles and watching the Yankees play baseball.

Dianna is survived by her husband, Terry Lee Briggs, along with their children, Terry Briggs, Sarah Briggs and Rachel Johnson. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Timothy, Nicole and Jasmine; siblings, David Shoemaker, Starley Shoemaker, Violet Williams and Mary Ellen Burlile; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher; and several siblings.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery.

