Dianna Briggs (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianna Briggs.
Service Information
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH
45169
(937)-584-2431
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dianna Lynn Briggs, 70, of Sabina, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Born in Fayette County on May 9, 1948, she was the the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Whaley Shoemaker.

Dianna was a graduate of Wilmington High School. She was a devoted wife and homemaker. She enjoyed playing Tetris, working crossword puzzles and watching the Yankees play baseball.

Dianna is survived by her husband, Terry Lee Briggs, along with their children, Terry Briggs, Sarah Briggs and Rachel Johnson. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Timothy, Nicole and Jasmine; siblings, David Shoemaker, Starley Shoemaker, Violet Williams and Mary Ellen Burlile; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher; and several siblings.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Published in News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.