Dion Jon Furguson, 47, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed on August 24, 2019.

He was born Oct. 26, 1971 to Beverly Jean (Burnell) Harry John Furguson in Wilmington.

Dion worked as an EMT for MedPro. He loved his family time,writing poems and music, drawing, reading, and could pick up any instrument you handed him and play it professionally.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Loretta (Huffman) Burnell and Helen Furguson; his father, and step-mom, Marlene Furguson; his uncles, Larry, Lee, and Bo Furguson; and Uncle Bob Conner.

He is survived by his loving wife, Varina (Ballantoni) Furguson; son Michael Furguson; daughter, Kayla Furguson; mother, Beverly (Donald Peyton); sisters, Heather (Darrell) Arrington, and Wendi Furguson; nephew, Rickie Smith; aunts, MaryLou (Taz) Petersen, Kay Furguson, and Jeanie(Eddie) Cole; uncles, Steve (Iva) Furguson, and Carl (Faye)Furguson; and mother- and father-in-law, Linda (Val) Cedelman. He loved his entire family equally and enjoyed visiting them often.

A memorial service will be held by family at the Southeast Park Marlena Drive in Wilmington on Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.