Dixie Jo Overstake, 62, of Hillsboro, passed away at home Saturday night, July 20, 2019.

She was born Sept. 2, 1956 in Wilmington, the daughter of Hayes and Violet (Dickey) Kelley.

Dixie was a 1974 graduate from Whiteoak High School, 1979 graduate of Morehead State University, and a 1983 master's degree graduate of the University of Cincinnati. She was employed by the Adams County Board of Retardation as a home instructor and teacher from 1979 to 1987 and employed as a multiple handicap teacher for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools from 1987 to 2015, until her retirement.

Dixie enjoyed showing registered quarter horses, playing slow pitch softball, and watching and keeping score for her daughter's and husband's basketball teams. She also enjoyed raising and showing purebred show pigs and loved eating with her family. Dixie was a member of Mowrystown Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Overstake, whom she married July 27, 1985; daughter, Kayla (Jimmy) Dettwiller; parents, Hayes and Violet Kelley; sister, Deborah (Richard) Tissot; brother-in-law, Steve (Vicki) Overstake; sister-in-law, Diana Overstake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dixie was preceded in death by three infant daughters; twin girls, Carrie Beth and Kelli Ann, and Kelsey Lynn; grandparents, Lyman and Goldie Kelley and Ernest and Anna Dickey, brother-in-law; James Overstake; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, 3 W. Main St., Mowrystown, Saturday, July 27 at noon with the Rev. Mike Brazelle officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church Friday, July 26 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m to noon.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers and food, make memorial contributions to the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2 Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.

