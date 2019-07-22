Dixie Overstake

Dixie Overstake, 62, of Hillsboro, passed away on July 20, 2019.

She was born September 2, 1956 in Wilmington.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis Overstake; daughter, Kayla (Jimmy) Dettwiller; parents, Hayes and Violet Kelley; sister, Deborah (Richard) Tissot; brother-in-law, Steve (Vicki) Overstake; sister-in-law, Diana Overstake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 27 at noon. Interment will follow in Mowrystown Cemetery. Visitation is at the church on Friday, July 26 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-noon.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Journal from July 22 to July 23, 2019
