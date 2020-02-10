Dolly F. Black

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolly F. Black.
Service Information
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH
45177
(937)-382-2323
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dolly F. Black, 94, of Wilmington, died at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy (Lemenue)Ewing; and a son, Charles R. (Jeanie) Black.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, where services will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will in Clinton Memory Gardens.

Please visit smithandsonsfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary and to sign the registry of condolences.
Published in News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.