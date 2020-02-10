Dolly F. Black, 94, of Wilmington, died at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy (Lemenue)Ewing; and a son, Charles R. (Jeanie) Black.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, where services will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will in Clinton Memory Gardens.

