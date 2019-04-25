Dolly M. Gibson, 92, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Dolly graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton and was a member of the Jonah's Run Baptist Church near Harveysburg for over 60 years.

Independent, strong, caring, quiet, family oriented, and always positive, Dolly had a radiant smile and unconditional love for her family. She was a Christian lady to the core, which could be seen from a distance. She was also very active in the Jonah's Run Missionary Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2013; two sons, Scott Anthony Gibson and Frank Ronald Gibson; two sons-in-law, Don Smedley and John Pfister; her parents, Fred and Rachel Murphy; one brother, Fred B. Murphy Jr.; and two sisters, Gertrude Kaltenbaugh and Sylvia Ashworth.

She is survived by three sons, Paul (Carol) Gibson, Kevin (Cindy) Gibson, and Darren (Sandra) Gibson; two daughters, Peggy Smedley and Deborah Pfister; daughter-in-law, Mary Gibson; two brothers, Delmar Murphy and Thomas Murphy; two sisters, Janet (Otis) Powell and Judy (Ron) Bicknell; and brother-in-law, Bill Ashworth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Pastor Roger Hilbert will be officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p,m, Friday at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to Jonah's Run Baptist Church, 9614 W. St. Rt. 73, Wilmington, OH 45177. Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.