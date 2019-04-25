Service Information
Dolly Gibson

Dolly M. Gibson, 92, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Dolly graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton and was a member of the Jonah's Run Baptist Church near Harveysburg for over 60 years.

Independent, strong, caring, quiet, family oriented, and always positive, Dolly had a radiant smile and unconditional love for her family. She was a Christian lady to the core, which could be seen from a distance. She was also very active in the Jonah's Run Missionary Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2013; two sons, Scott Anthony Gibson and Frank Ronald Gibson; two sons-in-law, Don Smedley and John Pfister; her parents, Fred and Rachel Murphy; one brother, Fred B. Murphy Jr.; and two sisters, Gertrude Kaltenbaugh and Sylvia Ashworth.

She is survived by three sons, Paul (Carol) Gibson, Kevin (Cindy) Gibson, and Darren (Sandra) Gibson; two daughters, Peggy Smedley and Deborah Pfister; daughter-in-law, Mary Gibson; two brothers, Delmar Murphy and Thomas Murphy; two sisters, Janet (Otis) Powell and Judy (Ron) Bicknell; and brother-in-law, Bill Ashworth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Pastor Roger Hilbert will be officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p,m, Friday at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to Jonah's Run Baptist Church, 9614 W. St. Rt. 73, Wilmington, OH 45177. Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.
