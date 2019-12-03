Dolly M. Homan, 89, of Wilmington, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at .

Dolly retired from Keebler's.

Survivors include daughters, Brenda (Jerry) Brewer of Union, Ky. and Jennifer Minzler of Wilmington; sons, Gary (Dianna) Handy of Wilmington, Rick Wertz of Wilmington, and Terry Wertz of Dayton; sister, Nancy (Donnie) Fugate of Mason; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Homan, parents; and sons, David Handy, Jr. and James Homan.

Funeral Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 6 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington,. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time of service. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be given in Dolly's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420.

For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.