Guest Book
  • "Ricky, so sorry for your families loss. It so hard to lose..."
    - Barbara Walker
  • "Remember memory of years gone by."
    - sabra cook
  • "You will never be forgotten,until I see you again,love you,..."
    - Terry Wertz
Service Information
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH
45177
(937)-382-2323
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
View Map
Obituary
Dolly M. Homan, 89, of Wilmington, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 in .

Dolly retired from Keebler's.

Survivors include daughters, Brenda (Jerry) Brewer of Union, Ky. and Jennifer Minzler of Wilmington; sons, Gary (Dianna) Handy of Wilmington, Rick Wertz of Wilmington, and Terry Wertz of Dayton; sister, Nancy (Donnie) Fugate of Mason; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Homan; parents; and sons; David Handy, Jr. and Jimmy King.

Funeral Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 6 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time of service. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be given in Dolly's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420.

For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
