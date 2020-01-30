Dolores L. Augustin, of Palmetto, Florida, went peacefully to our Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Dolores was born September 29, 1925 in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Robert and Alice Pies.

Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Augustin Jr. She and her husband lived in Wilmington 1969-1988, when they moved to Florida.

Dolores is survived by three daughters and two sons, Karen M. Haley of Lexington, Ky., Alice A. Brunner (husband Charles) of Palmetto, Fla., Virginia D. Therrien of Stephenville, Texas, Michael J. Augustin III (wife Donna) of Floral City, Fla., and Thomas R. Augustin (wife Jill) of Brandon, Fla.; two brothers, Fred Pies and Robert Pies, of Cincinnati; her sisters; Virginia Miller, Noreen Thompson, and Mary Pies, of Cincinnati, and Eleanor Finke of Erlanger, Ky.; grandchildren, Patrick Gregory "Greg" Haley of Lexington, Ky., Charles Robert "Rob" Brunner of Roanoke, Va. (wife Vanessa), Eric Scott Brunner of Colorado, Katherine (Katie) Michelle Brunner, U.S. Navy stationed in Japan, Michael Augustin IV and Aaron Augustin, Floral City, Fla., Donovan Augustin (wife Nicole ) of Bradenton, Fla., Thomas Augustin, Timothy Augustin, Troy Augustin of Ruskin, Fla., and Monica Therrien of Stephenville, Texas; and great-grandchildren, John Patrick "Jack" Haley and Ava Augustin. Dolores is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by two sisters, Ramona Crume (husband George) and Loretta Crume (husband Charles).

A memorial service for family and friends will be held this summer to celebrate Dolores' life. Interment is in Bushnell Military Cemetery, Florida, alongside her late husband.

Memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Dolores L. Augustin to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St.West, Bradenton, FL 34205.