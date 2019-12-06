Dolores E. Berger, 89, of Blanchester, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born on July 22, 1930 in Amelia, Ohio, she was the daughter of James B. and Ruth (nee Sartin) Garrett.

Dolores enjoyed spending time with her friends at the senior citizens center playing volleyball and sharing meals. She loved flowers, putting together puzzles, and crocheting.

Dolores was a faithful member of the Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was the beloved mother of Sandra (Donald) Campbell, Darlene (Earl) Roberts, and the late Marlene LeForge; loving grandmother of eight; proud great-grandmother of 17 and great-great-grandmother of seven; and dear sister of Loretta Strickland and Robert Garrett.

Along with her parents and daughter, Delores was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Garrett, Marvalee Garrett, and Jim Garrett.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, December 9 at Blanchester Church of the Nazarene, 10451 Ohio 28, Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.