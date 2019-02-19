Donald A Wilson, 85, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Donald was born in Highland County on May 2, 1933, the son of Estel and Inez Wilson. He was a retired farmer and realtor and a member of the Peebles Church of Christ.

Survivors include wife, Helen (Dunn) Wilson; two sons, Bob (Lynette) Wilson and Craig (Cindy) Wilson; five brothers, Early Wilson, Marvin Wilson, Larry Wilson, Curtis Wilson and John Wilson; and three sisters, Joyce King, Shirley Peters and Shari Silva; as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, February 21 at the Peebles Church of Christ. The ceremony will be officiated by Marvin Wilson, Jason Bohl and Craig Shady. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, February 21 at the Peebles Church of Christ.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.