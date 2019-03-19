Donald G. Ross, 80, of Oregonia, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hillspring of Springboro.

Donald graduated from Harveysburg High School, Class of 1957. He retired from GM in 1995 after 32 years of service.

He was a member of the Waynesville Masonic Lodge, Wilmington York Rite, Dayton Scottish Rite, and Antioch Shrine of Dayton. He held numerous positions within these organizations, but the title that Donald saw as being special was "Knight of the York Cross of Honor." Many times he could be caught humming the song "Camptown Races" at the Masonic services, which is how he acquired the nickname "Doo-dah".

He loved being anything outside. His life was hunting, fishing, gardening, and boating. His family was basically raised on the river and the great outdoors, and it was no surprise that he ended up being the Scout Master for Troop 131 in Harveysburg. He also had a love for coaching softball and baseball.

Donald was a very kind and generous man who always put everyone else first. He set the example to everyone about what a man, dad, husband, brother, pappaw, and friend should be, and he set the goals for the example high. He was a fantastic pappaw to his grandkids even when he could no longer hold them. He loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Evelyn Ross; one brother, Archie Ross; and one sister, Cathy Diamond.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joy; two sons, Timmy (Edie) Ross and Tony Ross; one daughter, Tammy Ross; four grandchildren, Cari Ross, Jacob (Kristin) Ross, Cassidy Ross, and Briana (Denver) Meadows; six great-grandchildren, Joshua, Chase, Denver, Dalton, Leilani, and Liliana; one brother, Charles Henry Ross; and two sisters, Elizabeth Reader and Linda (Vernon) Bailey.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Grover Bruntun will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at the funeral home.

