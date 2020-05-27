Donald A. "Sonny" McCoppin of Hillsboro, Ohio passed away in the early hours of May 24, 2020 after complications from his battle with pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer. Sonny wasn't going to give up with just one fatal disease; he needed two to take him down. His birthplace remains a mystery, but it is rumored that he was born in Frankfort, Ohio on November 23, 1933. He grew up in Leesburg, Ohio and endured his school years by having both of his parents as school teachers and principals. In 1952 he proudly graduated Fairfield High School where he was a star athlete in both baseball and basketball. After graduation Sonny attended Miami University where he helped pay for his tuition at pool halls. In 1953 Sonny was drafted in the Army and trained as an artillery forward observer. While on leave at Christmas that year he married his childhood sweetheart Charlene Eakins, and she would later join him at his duty station in Bavaria, Germany. In 1956 he was honorably discharged and resumed his schooling at Miami, minus the pool halls this time. In 1959 he started his career teaching and coaching at Ross High School in Hamilton, Ohio. While teaching full-time and having a young family, Sonny received his Master's Degree from Xavier University. He later went on to teach at Green Hills, Blanchester, and Laurel Oaks Joint Vocational School. Always needing to stay busy, he built houses in the summers when school was out of session. After retiring from teaching in 1986 he continued to build houses full-time with the help of his sons that he grossly over-paid. He would even endure it when his sons would listen to "Led Zeffelin" on the job site. Sonny was very much a character, and was fun to be around. He wasn't an overly religious man, but he did seem to call the Lord's name often during Ohio State football games. He was known for his laughter and sense of humor, and his undying love and devotion to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Three awesome children Lori Hanselman, Scott McCoppin and Matthew (Stephanie) McCoppin; an amazing sister Patricia Donnelly; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his beloved dog Missey; and his friend and guardian angel Eileen Corwin survive Sonny's reign. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald R. McCoppin and Alma (Haines) McCoppin; and a sister, Francis Colasurd. Please come and help celebrate his colorful and accomplished life. Visitation (with social distancing observed) will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday May 28, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. A graveside committal service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The Highland County Honor Guard will present military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leesburg Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 63, Leesburg OH 45135 (for the railroad depot restoration). To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



