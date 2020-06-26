Donald Warner
Donald E. Warner, 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was born August 7, 1929 in Wilmington, Ohio to the late Carey and Eva Warner.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his son, Randy Warner.

Donald is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Marian Jean Warner; son, Steven M. Warner (Dee); grandchildren, Deidre Marshall (Todd) and Randi Curry (Colt); great-grandchildren, Leanna and Aaron; sister, Naomi Ann Thompson; many of his wife, Jean's family; a special caregiver, Tracy Schaffner; and friends.

Donald was a Chiropractor in the Dayton area.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.

To share a memory of Donald or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Published in News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
