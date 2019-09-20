Donna (Gordon) Fisher, 73, passed away on September 19, 2019 after a long illness.

She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Robert and Goldie Gordon.

Donna is survived by her husband, Frederick Fisher, whom she married July 25, 1970; brother, Timothy Gordon; daughters, Ami (Marcus) Benning of Dayton, and Valerie Fisher of Dayton; and grandchildren, Devin Wallace, Gwendolen Benning and McCrae Benning.

Donna had a Bachelor Degree in Education and was a devoted and dedicated Christian school teacher for over 30 years at Xenia Nazarene Christian School and East Dayton Christian School. She was a member of the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed shopping for antiques and old books, reading Victorian literature, singing at church, and providing ASL (American Sign Language) at church as well as roller skating and playing softball in her younger years.

Donna was a breast cancer survivor for over 10 years.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at Wilmington Church of the Nazarene, 2193 Wayne Road, Wilmington, with Pastor Rod Walley officiating. Interment services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 24 at Fairmont Cemetery 12 Fairmont St, Jackson, OH 45640.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the church.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial funds in Donna's name can be donated to Wilmington Church of the Nazarene.