Donna J. McMillan, 58, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Her husband, Paul McMillan, survives. They were married February 14, 1995.

She was born October 5, 1960 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Crampton.

Mrs. McMillan was currently employed at McDonald's on U.S. Rte. 68 N. She also worked at Frisch's in Wilmington for 19 years. She was a graduate of Blanchester High School and enjoyed reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Cindy Malicoat of Clarksville.

A sister, Connie Willis, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 22 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.