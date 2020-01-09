Donna Jean Farquhar, 69 of Wilmington, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

Donna was born on June 14, 1950 in Middletown to the late Doyle and Margaret Kincaid.

She was Diet Clerk for Clinton County Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Donald; daughter, Rebecca Lewis; granddaughter, Brianna; brothers, John Kincaid and David (Joanna) Kincaid; and a sister, Rhonda (John) Lawhorn.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, January 12 at Franklin Faith Tabernacle, 7769 Sharts Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, January 13 at the church.

Burial will be at New Burlington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the .

Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.