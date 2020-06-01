Donna L. Smith, 71, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home. Her husband, John C. Smith, preceded her in death November 3, 2015. They were married July 30, 1966. She was born July 18, 1948 in Greene County, Ohio, daughter of the late Lewis Albert Crawford and Ruth Eleanor Stephenson Crawford. Mrs. Smith retired from Hood Packaging. She was a graduate of Waynesville High School and enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning. Mrs. Smith is survived by her four children, Michael "Greg" Smith of Clarksville, Ohio, Mary Christina Smith of Martinsville, Ohio, Mark "Randy" (Colleen) Smith of Caldwell, Ohio, and Matthew Smith of Wilmington, Ohio; two brothers, David Crawford of Washington Court House, Ohio and Donnie Crawford of Wilmington, Ohio; a sister and brother-in-law, Deanna (David) Brooks of Wilmington, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Teresa Crawford of Blanchester, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Jonathon Smith, Nicholas (Wednesday) Smith, Connor Smith, Olivia Smith, Molly Scheich, Aden Smith, Noah Scheich, Michael Smith, Justin (Crystal) Stich, Jessica Watkins, and Jeremy Stitch; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathon Smith Jr., Alice Smith, Wesley Watkins, Peyton Smith, Aubrey Smith, Mason Smith, and Miah Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Danny Crawford, is preceded in death. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in New Antioch Cemetery. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.