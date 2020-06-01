Donna L. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna L. Smith, 71, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home. Her husband, John C. Smith, preceded her in death November 3, 2015. They were married July 30, 1966. She was born July 18, 1948 in Greene County, Ohio, daughter of the late Lewis Albert Crawford and Ruth Eleanor Stephenson Crawford. Mrs. Smith retired from Hood Packaging. She was a graduate of Waynesville High School and enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning. Mrs. Smith is survived by her four children, Michael "Greg" Smith of Clarksville, Ohio, Mary Christina Smith of Martinsville, Ohio, Mark "Randy" (Colleen) Smith of Caldwell, Ohio, and Matthew Smith of Wilmington, Ohio; two brothers, David Crawford of Washington Court House, Ohio and Donnie Crawford of Wilmington, Ohio; a sister and brother-in-law, Deanna (David) Brooks of Wilmington, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Teresa Crawford of Blanchester, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Jonathon Smith, Nicholas (Wednesday) Smith, Connor Smith, Olivia Smith, Molly Scheich, Aden Smith, Noah Scheich, Michael Smith, Justin (Crystal) Stich, Jessica Watkins, and Jeremy Stitch; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathon Smith Jr., Alice Smith, Wesley Watkins, Peyton Smith, Aubrey Smith, Mason Smith, and Miah Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Danny Crawford, is preceded in death. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in New Antioch Cemetery. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved