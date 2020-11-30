Dora L. Behymer, 92, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Autumn Years Nursing and Rehab in Sabina.

Born on February 26, 1928, in Greene County, Ohio, she was the last remaining child of Howard Fudge and Julia Ann Knedler Jenkins.

Dora was a devoted homemaker. She was an avid and passionate seamstress. In her younger years, Dora worked at the library, babysat children, taught preschool and worked in the church nursery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Del Behymer, who passed on May 3, 2017. At the time of his death, the two had been married nearly 67 years, having wed on December 27, 1950.

Dora is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Susan and Jerry Florea of Martinsville. Also left to cherish her memory is a granddaughter and her husband, Heidi and Jack Piechocki, and their children, Addison Grace, Jack Andrew and Amos Maddux, all of Wilmington.

In addition to her husband, Dora was preceded in death by all of her beloved siblings, Howard Jr, Thomas, William, Earl, James, Leon, and Charles Jenkins, Blanche Parks and Dorothy Granthan.

A private graveside service, under the direction of Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, was held at Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.