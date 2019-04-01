Doris Catherine Snyder, 98, of Wilmington and a lifelong resident of Clinton County, died March 23, 2019 at Ohio Living Cape May.

Her husband, Richard I. Snyder, preceded her in death on December 26, 2010. Married on February 3, 1940, they celebrated 70 years together.

Mrs. Snyder was born September 23, 1920 in Clinton County, daughter of the late Bert James Nicley and Carrie Butters Nicley. She was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School.

At age 43, she enrolled in Wilmington College, where she graduated magna cum laude. She received her master's equivalency from Miami University.

Mrs. Snyder was a teacher in the Wilmington City Schools for 18 years, working at Rodger O. Borror Junior High and Holmes Elementary. She had a strong interest in the reading program during her career, and some of her materials were published commercially. She also worked in the Ohio State University Extension Office for several years. Doris and Dick spent most of their lives farming in Adams Township.

She was a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and the Wilmington Retired Teachers Association. She was a past president of the Green Key Honor Society of Wilmington College. She received the Wilmington College Alumni Teacher Educator Award in 1984.

She was a member and past president of the English Club and a longtime Clinton Memorial Hospital volunteer. She was a former 4-H club leader and a past matron of the Clarksville Order of the Eastern Star.

She loved her family, writing, and playing cards with her friends.

Mrs. Snyder is survived by a daughter, Lorna C. Villars of Sausalito, California; a son, Thomas R. (Pamela) Snyder of Kingston, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Thomas (Fung-Ha) Villars of Harriman, Tennessee, Richard (Suzanne Oakley) Villars of Boston, Massachusetts, Denise (Sigurd) Strack of Kentfield, California, Craig (Robin) Snyder of Hilliard, Ohio, Brad (Kristen) Snyder of Sugar Land, Texas, Abigail (Colin Day) Snyder of Columbus, Ohio, and Hannah (Gregory) Smith of Chillicothe, Ohio; 11 great-grandchildren, Amanda and Madelyn Snyder; Lillie, Luke, Ruth, Benjamin and Samuel Snyder; Alexis, Christina, Heidi and Mattias Strack; two step-great-grandchildren, Katrina and Nicole Strack; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Nicley; and two sisters, Thelma Mowen and Lois Jane Reynolds.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., Wilmington. A funeral service with Rev. Marie Smith officiating will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.