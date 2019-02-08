Dorothy Elizabeth Burden, 91, of the New Burlington, Ohio area, passed away Thursday evening, February 7, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born October 30, 1927 in Sharonville, Ohio, daughter of the late Fred George and Edna Mary Anna (Schwagler) Eickenhorst.

On July 12, 1948 in Kentucky, she married Eugene "Gene" Burden, who passed away June 25, 2010.

Surviving are her son, Carl (Sue) Burden of Sabina; her doted-upon grandchildren, Shane (Kari) Crowe, Shawn (Jeni) Crowe, Tracy (Rich) Stewart, Carrie (Dan) Hall, Robin (Greg) Hoff, Hillary (Mick) Schultz, Heather (David) Hertenstein, and Ryan Burden; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Nile Burden in 1994; and five brothers, Albert, Fred, Ed, Leroy and Ernst Eickenhorst.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow in the New Burlington Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

