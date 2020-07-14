Dorothy Christensen

Dorothy (Dotty) Swisshelm Christensen, recently of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away July 9, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Dotty and her twin Doris were born May 2 1941 in Clinton County, Ohio to Earl and Mary Anna Evans Swisshelm.

Dotty and Doris were born on the farm at home. They were so small they were put in one baby basket and kept warm by hot water bottles.

Dotty graduated from Simon Kenton High School. She then attended Wilmington College, earning her degree in Theatre.

Dotty began her teaching career in Cincinnati, Ohio. She then moved to Virginia and enjoyed a long teaching career in English and Theatre for high school. Dotty loved the theatre, and when at Wilmington College, she was very active in plays and various aspects of the theatre. She also owned a costume shop at one time in Virginia to make costumes for plays in that area.

Dotty was a member of Fairview Friends.

Dotty was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her twin, Doris.

Dotty is survived by her sisters, Mary Massey, Mardi (Ray) Pabon, and Sue (Eldon) Roseman. Also surviving are her niece, Marti Hoffer; and nephews, Robert Massey, Doug Massey and Ray Pabon.

A caring cremation will take place and a memorial service at a later date with burial in New Antioch Cemetery, New Antioch, Clinton County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilmington College, Wilmington, Ohio.