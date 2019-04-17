Dorothy Lee Hollingsworth (nee Grande) of Blanchester was born January 19, 1933 to Riga Grande and Ethel (nee Betz) Grande and passed away April 13, 2019 at the age of 86.

Dorothy worked as a dispatcher with the Blanchester Police Department from 1985 to 1994. She enjoyed playing the piano.

She is survived by her niece, Rhonda (nee Stanforth) Walthall; and close friend, Barth Elzey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hollingsworth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 20 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions be directed to the Blanchester Life Squad, P.O. Box 215, Blanchester, OH 45107.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.