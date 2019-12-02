Dorothy Ann Silvis, 94, of Wilmington (previously of Sardinia), passed away at Ohio Living Cape May on December 1, 2019.

Dorothy was born in Chicago, Ill. on February 3, 1925, to Clarence and Jean Babb. She married her husband Ralph on July 27, 1946, and they were happily married for 69 years, until his death in 2015.

She was a tremendous support for her husband throughout his ministry, an amazing mother, grandma, and great-grandma, and a loyal and loving friend. Throughout their marriage, she opened her home to many who had a need and there was always room at her table for more.

She took in tax work at home, spent a number of years working in the treasurer's office for Western Brown Schools, and later worked for the IRS in the amendments department.

In her later years, she worked alongside her husband helping with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana and Florida.

Together, they dedicated their retirement years to building wonderful memories for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She often shared that she and Ralph began each and every morning reflecting on their many blessings and joys.

Throughout her life, she herself was a blessing and a joy to so many. Dorothy loved her family beyond measure. She was adored by her husband, loved dearly by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and treasured by her extended family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her seven children, Barbara Silvis of Central Falls, R.I., Paul (Nancy) Silvis of Burlington, Mass., Gary Silvis of Sardinia, Dan (Bonnie) Silvis of Georgetown, Kimberly (Lonnie) Reynolds of Sardinia, Lisa (Dan) Johnson of Sardinia, and Jennifer (Phil) Swindler of Wilmington; 13 grandchildren, Danny (Kristie) Silvis, Tracy Lainhart, Ashley (Zac) Corbin, Amber (Justin) Moore, Alex Silvis, Jessica (Dan) Miller, Sarah Johnson, Geoff (Molly) Silvis, Kimberly (Dan) Wesolowski, Matthew (Christina) Johnson, Kelsey (Eric Guindon) Swindler, Luke Johnson, and Katie Swindler; 15 great-grandchildren; and a cherished niece, Ellen (Chet) Pensinger.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ralph; her parents; her sister, Mary; and brothers. Jim and Jack.

Dorothy and Ralph lived their lives in service to others, and together they chose to have their bodies donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Her family will gather privately to celebrate her life at a later date. Those who loved Dorothy can honor her memory by helping someone in need. Make a donation to a charity, volunteer at a soup kitchen, visit the elderly in nursing homes, rescue a dog from a shelter, or do whatever you can, and then count your blessings.

The family is very thankful to the staff at Ohio Living Cape May and Hospice of the Miami Valley. She received loving, attentive care from nurses, aides, and staff.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington assisted the family. To sign the online register book, please go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.