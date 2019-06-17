Dorothy Bacot Snyder, nee Blakeney, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2019.

Born to Lewis Boyd and Anna (Bacot) Blakeney of Mariemont, Ohio on April 24, 1930, she attended Mariemont High School, The Ohio State University, and Wilmington College.

Married to Cooper Snyder on July 7, 1949, Dorothy spent every day of the rest of her life by his side at their homes in Blanchester, at Rocky Fork Lake in Hillsboro, and Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

Their love and devotion for one another was so strong, they became commonly known as one entity, Cooper-and-Dorothy.

Together, they had six children: Victoria Royal (1950-1954), Marianne (Frank Macke) of Columbus, Ohio, Phillip Edwin II (Melissa) of Melbourne Beach, Fla., Emily (Kevin Steer) of Harrodsburg, Ky., Harry Cooper III (Janet) of Batavia, Ohio, and Elizabeth (David Porter) of Centerville, Ohio.

Dorothy created a loving home, welcoming hosts of friends and family.

In addition to her roles as wife and mother, Dorothy was a leading figure in Blanchester society. She was the senior member and frequent officer of the Twentieth Century Club, the Blanchester Historical Society, the Youth Foundation, several bridge clubs, swim club, tree commission, and a local park advocate.

She served on the board of the Blanchester Public Library for 25 years, where she was instrumental in the completion of the new library facility. An avid, lifelong reader, Dorothy wanted to ensure that every community member had access to knowledge through books and other media.

In 1979, Dorothy proudly supported her husband's appointment and subsequent election to the Ohio Senate, so much so that Senator Snyder said the 14th District got "two-for-one." She not only accompanied Cooper to a constant stream of events, meetings, and legislative sessions, she was a savvy advisor, campaigner, and political strategist. Their constituency knew that a vote for Cooper was a vote for Cooper-and-Dorothy.

In 1991, the University of Cincinnati in Clermont County, Ohio, honored their commitment and tireless efforts to bring educational opportunities to under-served areas by unveiling The Dorothy and Cooper Snyder Education Building. In 2009, the Clermont Chamber recognized Dorothy and Cooper with the public servant Pacesetter Award.

Family and friends were the cornerstone of her existence. She celebrated them with family vacations to Garden City Beach, S.C., world travel with an emphasis on home-exchange, hosting students from abroad, providing refuge for many, large holiday celebrations, and through the fifty-plus year tradition of a monthly dinner with friends, The Third Saturday Night party.

A wonderful storyteller, Dorothy was always ready with a relevant, relatable, humorous tale that made all who knew her see the joys of life through her eyes. To her friends and family, Dorothy was a beacon of unconditional love, humble civility, grace, patriotism, and tradition.

She is survived by her husband, H. Cooper Snyder; their five children; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lewis Boyd (Judy) Blakeney of Winthrop, Wash. and Peter Bacot (Vicki) Blakeney of Marietta, Ga.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Anna Blakeney; daughter, Victoria Royal (1950-1954); and sister, Carolyn and her husband, Richard Johnston.

Services will be held Saturday, June 29 at Blanchester Grace United Methodist Church, 201 E. Center St. in Blanchester. Visitation will be in the fellowship hall 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the sanctuary at 1 p.m, and a family graveside service.

Contributions may be made to Blanchester Grace United Methodist Church and Blanchester Public Library. 110 N. Broadway, Blanchester, OH 45107.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com