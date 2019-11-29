Helen E. Gerard, 92, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born on Oct. 2, 1927 in Wilmington, a daughter of Harold and Grace Ethel (Lamb) Gillam.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois Hanson; a brother, Wilford "Doc" Gillam; a son, Alan Gerard; and her husband, Herman Gerard.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Steele of Logansport, Indiana and Lynn (Woody) Willis of Xenia; and a granddaughter, Emily Steele (Kevin Allen), and a great-granddaughter, Julia Allen, all of South Bend, Indiana.

Helen was a graduate of Wilmington College and a retired elementary teacher from Xenia Schools. She loved traveling and entertaining.

Due to her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society, or the or to .

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the McColaugh Funeral Home Inc., 826 N. Detroit St. in Xenia. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com .