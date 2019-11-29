Dorothy Faye Yeager, 95, of Lebanon, formerly of the Wilmington area, passed away on Wednesday afternoon Nov. 27, 2019 at the Cedarview Health Care Center in Lebanon. She was born on March 22, 1924 in Mount Orab, a daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Jones) Swearingen.

Dorothy was a member of the Wilmington Church of God.

She is survived by a grandson, Brian (Connie) Winkle, of Lebanon, with whom she made her home; a granddaughter, Jodi Rae Winkle of Clarksville; two great-grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Winkle of Lebanon and Brandon Scot Winkle of Middletown; a great-great-grandson, Kayden Winkle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Merlin L. Winkle; her second husband, William Yeager; three sons, Kenneth, Roger and Steven Winkle; a daughter Helen Edith Winkle; four brothers, Maurice, Ernest "Buck", Marvin "Pete" and Robert "Cedric" Swearingen; and four sisters, Clarice "Peg" Duncanson, Ida Mae Gilkison, Flora Reveal and Audrey Bills.

The funeral service will take place 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Wilmington Church of God. Pastor Rich Boll will officiate. The burial will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at the church in Wilmington.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc .