Douglas M. Andrew Sr., 57, of Spring Hill, Florida (formerly of Midland, Ohio) passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Brooksville, Florida. He was born November 21, 1962 in Connecticut, son of Rhea Taylor Simmonds, and the late William D. "Andy" Andrew Jr. In addition to his mother, Mr. Andrew is survived by a son, Douglas (Whitney) Andrew Jr.; two daughters, Amy (Keith) Goldschmidt and Andrea (Beau) Blankenbeckler; a brother, Patrick Andrew; three sisters, Deby (Doug) Worthing, Nicki (Gary) Wagner, and Tami Andrew; 11 grandchildren, Grayson, Kendle, Lexie, Jack, Madison, Abby, Tyler, Yasmine, Destiny, Hope, and Mackenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, two brothers, William D. "Billy" Andrew III and Dwayne Andrew, and his stepfather, Malcolm Simmonds, are preceded in death. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 20 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service with Deacon Bob Baker officiating will follow at noon, Wednesday. Burial will be in New Antioch Cemetery. The funeral service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home's website. For more information or to leave on online condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in News Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
MAY
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
