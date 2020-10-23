1/1
Douglas Tedrick
Douglas Bryan Tedrick, 64, of Blanchester, Ohio, died unexpectedly on October 22, 2020.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Tedrick-Monroe; grandchildren, Nicole (Doug) Tedrick-Van Nostrand, Desirae (Tyler) Olson-Mix, and Destiny (Robert) Olson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Owen, Evelyn, and Hazel; mother, Margarete Tedrick; sisters, Kim (Kevin) Hayes and Jasmine Tedrick; a niece, Kelli, a nephew, Kameron, and a great-nephew, Evan; two cats, Patches and LilBit; and he also leaves behind many family, friends, and his church family at Wilmington Lutheran, where he was a faithful member.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Denzel Tedrick and Annetta (nee Stamper) Williams; a sister, Cindy Tedrick; and son-in-law, Jeremiah Monroe.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



Published in News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
