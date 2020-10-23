Douglas Tedrick

Douglas Bryan Tedrick, 64, of Blanchester, Ohio, died unexpectedly on October 22, 2020.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Tedrick-Monroe; grandchildren, Nicole (Doug) Tedrick-Van Nostrand, Desirae (Tyler) Olson-Mix, and Destiny (Robert) Olson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Owen, Evelyn, and Hazel; mother, Margarete Tedrick; sisters, Kim (Kevin) Hayes and Jasmine Tedrick; a niece, Kelli, a nephew, Kameron, and a great-nephew, Evan; two cats, Patches and LilBit; and he also leaves behind many family, friends, and his church family at Wilmington Lutheran, where he was a faithful member.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Denzel Tedrick and Annetta (nee Stamper) Williams; a sister, Cindy Tedrick; and son-in-law, Jeremiah Monroe.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.