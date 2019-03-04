Dwight E. Drummond, 91, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence.

His wife, Marjorie Jackson Drummond, survives. They were married November 23, 1947.

Mr. Drummond was born June 19, 1927 in Oregonia, Ohio, son of the late Roy and Bessie Cryder Drummond. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II.

Mr. Drummond retired from General Motors Delco Moraine after 41 years. He attended the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and was an avid hunter who enjoyed working bird dogs.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Drummond is survived by a daughter, Brenda Drummond Carnahan of Cincinnati; a son and daughters-in-law, Brian and Tara Drummond of California, Kentucky and Linda Drummond of Richmond, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Jason (Gina) Carnahan, Christa (fiancé, Joshua Todd) Carnahan, and Jeff (Dawn) Drummond; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Carnahan and Briana (Austin) Tuttle.

In addition to his parents, a son, Bruce Drummond, and a sister, Lucille Davis, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. A funeral service with Rev. Dr. Tom Stephenson officiating will follow at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.