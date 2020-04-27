Dwight Henry Sparks was born November 6, 1928, and passed peacefully on April 22, 2020.
He was raised in Sabina; graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from The Ohio State University; and, was a long time resident of Upper Arlington, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Gail (Michel) Laurent, Diane Sparks, Brenda (David) Scholl, and Susan (David) Beyerle; grandchildren, Renee (Josh) Crim, Stephanie (Rob) Shaul, Don (Karen) Owen, Bridgette (Rob) Langdon, and Laura and Matthew Beyerle; great-granddaughters, Elanor and Meghan Crim; great-grandson, Henry Langdon; sister in law, Margaret Sparks; and niece, Janet (Ollie) Sparks Read.
He is predeceased by his wife, Thelma (Cook) Sparks; brother, Donald Sparks; sister, Joann Sparks; and by his grandson, Eric Laurent.
He was a beloved and devoted husband, and wonderful father.
A memorial service will be arranged in the future by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Alzheimer's Assoc Central Ohio 800-272-3900 (https://www.alz.org/centralohio) or Habitat for Humanity 614-545-7835 (https://www.habitatohio.org/get-involved/).
