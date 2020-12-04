Earl Paul Zurface Jr., 94, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at the Continental Manor Nursing Home in Blanchester, Ohio.

He was born October 26, 1926 in Wilmington, Ohio, son of the late Earl Paul & Clara (Atkinson) Zurface Sr.

A World War II U.S. Army veteran, Earl farmed the family farm for over 40 years near Wilmington.

He was a very talented person and tremendous athlete, excelling in baseball, softball and golf. He loved hunting with family and friends and owning and training horses for harness racing after retiring from farming.

He was a competitive person and enjoyed playing cards, especially at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Citizens Center.

Surviving are son, Bruce (Leesa) Zurface of Memphis, Tenn.; daughters, Lana Holley of Kettering, Ohio, Linda (Phil) Brann of Wilmington, Ohio, and Susan (Pat) Smith of Wilmington, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher (Kari) Caldwell, Lori (Jason) Kirkland, Tim (Tricia) Smith, Chris Smith, Kelly (Dan) Hicks, Matthew Holley, Christine (Kendra) McCormick, Katherine (Derrick)McNeal, Emily (Andrew) Oppenheim & Andrew Zurface; 13 great-grandchidlren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Jean (Ray) Zurface; infant granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Zurface; three sisters; and two brothers.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Truesdell Street, Wilmington with Pastor Gene Stinson officiating. A Celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later date. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Earl's memory may be made to the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Citizen Center, 717 North Nelson Avenue, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

