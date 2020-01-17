Eddie Lee "Ed" Nevels departed this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Trotwood, Ohio.

He was born on October 28, 1935 in Newbern, Alabama, the second oldest son of Andrew Samuel Nevels and Mary Nevels.

He grew up in Newbern, and after migrating with his parents to Wilmington, he enlisted in the Air Force. After his discharge he joined his parents in Wilmington and raised his own family with his wife, Betty Blair Nevels. They had three children together.

Ed worked for his dad's business, "Nevels and Sons", as a painter for many years. After leaving that business he worked for International Paper, where he retired.

He kept busy by cutting grass and maintaining the grounds of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church and different yards throughout the neighborhood and community that he loved. The yards he mowed were immaculate.

He will be missed by his loved ones and his community.

Eddie leaves behind his wife, Betty; daughters, Cynthia Nevels of Washington, D.C. and Stephanie Nevels of Wilmington; and son, Rodney Lee Nevels. Treasuring his memory are his loving brothers, Alfonso (Ruby) Nevels of Cleveland, Daniel (Veronica) Nevels of Clayton, Ohio, Samuel (Judith) Nevels Sr. of Wilmington, and Leautry Nevels of Wilmington. He has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Nevels, Sr.; mother, Mary L. Nevels; brother, Andrew Nevels Jr.; sisters, Mary Ella "Ruth" Fitzgerald and Virginia Lee Kilgore and her husband, Clifford Kilgore.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, January 21 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A celebration of Eddie's life will follow at noon on Tuesday at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Turner of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church officiating.

Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.