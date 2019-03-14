Edmund "Fast Eddie" Schraner, 63, of Wilmington passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation Residence.

His loving wife, Patty Schraner, survives.

Mr. Schraner was born December 12, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Robert and Louise Schraner. He was a graduate of Parma High School in Parma, Ohio.

Mr. Schraner retired from the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant. He also worked at Airborne Express for 30 years as an A&P mechanic. He enjoyed bowling and grilling out.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a stepdaughter, Tina (Rex) Cordy of New Vienna; a stepson, Thomas Leach of Wilmington; two sisters, Patty (Rich) Meckes of California and Rose (John) Manos of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 18 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home with Dale McCamish officiating.

Burial will be in Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.