Edward Clime Fladt, 89, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Viet and Annie Eliza (Clime) Fladt; wife, Marjorie Joanne (Hughes) Fladt; brothers, Lester S. Fladt and Herbert G. Fladt; and sister, Hylon L. (Fladt) Baker.

He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn K. (Burns, Kaltenbach) Fladt; foster daughter, Diane (Price) Dobbins; stepsons, Jo Eugene Kaltenbach and Jack Ted Kaltenbach; nephews, Bruce Baker and Brian Fladt; nieces, Beverly A. (Baker) Moyer and Aimee Fladt; and grandchildren, David Dobbins, Brandon Dobbins, Angela Dobbins and Ryan Dobbins.

Family will receive friends Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, 6135 Rings Rd., Dublin, Ohio with Rev. Adam Steinbrenner officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the time of service.

Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 6135 Rings Rd., Dublin, OH 43016 or St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5560 Trabue Rd., Columbus, OH 43228. www.tiddfuneralservice.com