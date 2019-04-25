Elda (McCoppin) Fitzsimmons, 86, beloved wife of Donald C. Fitzsimmons, was taken into the arms of her Savior early morning on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Largo Medical Center in Largo, Florida.

She was born May 2, 1932 to Ruth and Lester McCoppin in Leesburg, Ohio, and was the middle of nine children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers and sisters, Charles, Carlene (Morton) Rogers, Spurgeon, Duane (Janice), Janet (Norman) Haines and Shirley Bean.

Her surviving sisters are Frances Jean (Gene) Turner, Ruth (James) Wolary; and a brother-in-law, Robert Bean.

She attended and was a graduate of Martinsville High School in the Class of 1950. She continued her career in comptometry with the Cincinnati Milling Machine Co. in Wilmington.

Elda and Donald C. Fitzsimmons were married December 27, 1953 in Martinsville United Methodist Church. They achieved 65 years of marriage.

They have five surviving daughters, Pamela (Keith) Phillips, Karen (John) Walling, Denise (Duane) Williams, Jennifer (Michael) Bradley and Melissa (Chris) Hergenrather. From these children they have seven grandchildren, Amanda (Jay) Walther, Emily (Rick) Kappel, Kyle Williams, Amy Hergenrather, Abby Hergenrather, Scott Hergenrather and Maggie Hergenrather. Her great-grandchildren are Brayden Walther, Bryce Walther, Alivia Walther, Ricky Kappel, Lucas Kappel and Chloe Kappel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a charter and active member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church and a faithful associate member of Anona United Methodist Church in Largo, Florida. Elda was a 67-year member of Aero Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.

She was a dedicated wife and mother to her family who loved her dearly.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23 at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, from 5-8 p.m. with Eastern Star services at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 350 N. Fairfield Road, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, with burial at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Elda had requested that contributions be made to the St. Andrew United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.