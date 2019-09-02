Elena Cioca, of Wilmington, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio surrounded by her kids and grandkids.

She was a caring woman, a great wife, and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was kind, strong, funny, and simply a fighter.

Born on July 20, 1938 in Sebesu de Jos, Romania, to Eva and Iosif Turcu, Elena lived most of her life there. At the age of 50, she moved to the United States, learning another language and working a different kind of job.

She gave her children, grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren and future generations, better lives full of opportunities and freedoms. While her life has not been particularly easy, she always had a smile on and would jump to serve anyone who entered her home.

She will be forever appreciated and admired for her love, strength and resilience for her family.

Elena is survived by her husband, John; and her children, Mihai (son) and daughter-in-law, Paraschiva, and Elena (daughter) and son-in-law, Marius. She will be forever missed and always appreciated by her grandchildren, Laura and Nolan, Ovidiu and Magda, Andreea and Roxana; and fondly remembered by her six great-grandchildren, Julia, Christopher, Justin, Ollie, Haylie and Elli.

Elena is also survived by her brother, Steve and sister-in-law, Vicki of Cleveland; and her five step-children Maria, Iustina, Anna, Mihai and John and their families in Wilimington.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ion; and two brothers.

Visitation is Tuesday, September 3 from noon until a memorial celebrating Elena's life at 1 p.m. at Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington, followed by burial service at the Sugar Grove Cemetery. After the burial, there will be a reception at McCoy's Catering, 1130 Gurneyville Road, Wilmington.

If desired, flowers or cards can be sent to Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington. To sign the online guestbook, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.